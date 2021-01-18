McClellandtown
Darren Evans Sr., 52, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 10, 1968, in Uniontown, a son of Kenny Evans and Donna Evans.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dale Murray.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Twila Malarich Evans; his son, Darren Evans Jr. of McClellandtown; brothers Scott Evans (Lori) of North Carolina, Kenneth Evans (Melissa) of Uniontown; one niece, Sarah; and four nephews, Zane, Zachary, Logan and Lucas. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Janet Murray of Hopwood; and brothers and sister-in-laws, Kathy and Mark Goodwin of Uniontown, Tammy and Todd Taylor of Lemont, Joe Malarich of Uniontown, and Jamie and Chad Angel of Hopwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darren was employed for Console Energy as a coal miner.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 18, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, Tuesday, January 19, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory to enter the building and social distancing will be practiced during all visitations and services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
