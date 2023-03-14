Darroll Dewitt Gregg

Darroll Dewitt "Baby D" Gregg was suddenly taken from this earth Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born to Darroll and Velma Gregg August 29, 1990.
Darroll was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Anderson Roy, Sallie Gregg, and Louise Pilgrim; and maternal grandfather, Bouraguard Paul Jones, Sr.
In addition to his parents, Darroll leaves behind his son, Kwdare Gregg; his siblings, Caprese Jones (Anton), Anderson D. Gregg, and Keith Thomas (Porsche); and maternal grandmother, Dell Marie Jones.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, March 16, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.