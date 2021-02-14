formerly of Smithfield
Daryl Lynn Back, 70, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away January 5, 2021. He was born October 20, 1950 to the late James Earl and Lucille Marie Back. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Back.
Services were held January 16 in Decatur, Indiana. He will be dearly missed.
