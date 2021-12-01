Uniontown
Daryl Maurice Truley, 52, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1969, at Uniontown Hospital to Donna Rae Truley and Raymond White.
Daryl had a special love for family and friends. He was always joking and clowning around. He had a nickname for everyone that was dear to him. He absolutely loved and adored being a grandfather to his "baby girl," Nadia.
Doc, as he was affectionately known was an avid sports fan from his youth up to adulthood. He began playing ball at East End playground, continuing through high school with some of his closest friends (some who are still like his brothers). He was a major contributor to a playoff winning team at Uniontown High School. You could hear the Raider Pride in his voice as he offered encouraging words to his younger cousins when talking about their athletic abilities.
Doc was also a faithful Pittsburgh Steeler fan, and was a founding member of the VFW's Pittsburgh Steeler Club.
Daryl was a person who showed himself friendly, and because of that, had many friends. He left his imprint on the hearts of those family and friends, and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonard Truley of Uniontown; fraternal grandparents, Thomas and Sarah White of Duquesne; two aunts, Mary Pitts, of Duquesne, and Ramona Truley, of Uniontown.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his grandmother, Janet Truley; two sons, Deairre Ricks, of Connellsville, and Daryl Truley, Jr., of Uniontown; one granddaughter, Nadia Thorpe, of Uniontown; siblings, Terrie Truley Bennett (husband, Tony), of Atlanta, Ga., Derrick White, of Uniontown, Bosco Jenkins, of Uniontown, Kelli Hines, of Louisville, Ky., Raylette Beatty, of McKeesport, Raymond White, Jr., of Duquesne, and Rocco Scott, of Duquesne; Chad Mickens, who is a special cousin who was there for him during his time of need; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Funeral Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2nd, and at 11 a.m. the hour of service, on December 3rd, with Rev. Brian McLee, eulogizing. Private interment will follow.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
