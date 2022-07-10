David A. Baumgardner Sr.

Denbo
David A. “Sluggo” Baumgardner Sr., 73, of Denbo, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 after over a decade long battle with cancer.
Dave was born on June 19, 1949, the son of Charles and Anna Mae Lunt Baumgardner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Roy (Ollie) and Jerome “Jerry” Baumgardner; two sisters: Patricia “Patty” Woods and Sharon McIntosh; stepson, Zachary Haskins; and a granddaughter, Khia Trusel.
Dave graduated from Bethlehem Center High School. He then enlisted with the US Navy and worked as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He then went on to work at the Marianna Coal Mine and also in the construction field.
Left behind to treasure all of the memories and laughter are his wife of 24 years, Vanessa Huey Baumgardener; son, David A. Baumgardner Jr.; daughters: Tia Maxwell, Gwen Taylor (David) Sepesky, Alana Trusel and the “Apple of his eye”, Alliyah; stepchildren: Barry Huey, Blake Haskins (Stephanie) and Twila DeThomas (Beau); brother, Eugene (Nancy) Baumgardner; sister, Karen (Charles) Laucher; he also leaves behind many grandchildren, whom he was the best Pappy in the world to, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave loved fishing, dancing with his wife, the Pittsburgh Steelers and a productive trip to the auction, but most of all “story telling.”
He was well liked and respected for his generosity, kindness, humor and for being a “give you the shirt off his back” kind of guy. He will be sadly missed by many!
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, DOLFI CHAPEL, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
As per his wishes there will be no public services. Interment is private.
In memory of Dave, donations can be made to the VA Hospital of Oakland.
