David A. Hayden Jr., 49, of Ruffsdale, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born August 13, 1972, in Nuremberg, Germany, a son of the late David A. Hayden Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryce Hayden; and a brother, Daniel Hayden.
David was a 1990 graduate of Uniontown High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for ARCOSA at Laurel Aggregates. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, left to cherish David's memory are his wife, Sydney Hayden of Ruffsdale; sons, Greyson Hayden and Weston Hayden, both of Ruffsdale; daughters, McKenzie Hayden of Ruffsdale and Davina Hayden of Dunbar, and Kiara Hayden of Mt. Pleasant; and granddaughter, Braelyn Hayden
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Funeral services will be private.
