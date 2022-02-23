Dilliner
David A. Lucyk, 80, of Dilliner, (Taylortown Community) Pa., died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Born in Dilliner, on July 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Alex and Nell Givens Lucyk.
He was a former coal miner, having last worked at the Blacksville #2 Mine, and a member of the UMWA. Dave was also a backyard mechanic, an avid fan of anything Mopar, and fully convinced that there was no truck like a Dodge truck!
He is survived by his wife, Susan Drop Lucyk and her family; several cousins and many friends.
Private funeral services will be held at the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
