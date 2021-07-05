Uniontown
David A. Millikin, age 77, of Uniontown, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Millikin; sister, Betty Jordan; step-mother, Ruth Millikin; and niece, Rebecca Brant.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Summersby Millikin; and daughter, Sharon Millikin Russman, her husband Edward. Cherished grandfather of Destiny Jenkins, Devon Russman, Bryan Russman, Madisyn Millikin, Mendy Russman, Edward Russman III, Bentley Russman and Shayna Russman; brother of Barbara Millikin Humbert, Martha Millikin Dancer, Sharon Baker, and William Millikin; also survived by nieces and nephews.
David was a workaholic, had a heart of gold, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a man of great faith and devotion. He will be dearly missed by his family and everyone that knew him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. DeGusipe.com
