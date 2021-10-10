Brownsville
David A. Muchisko, 75, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 23, 1946 in Denbo, son of the late Charles and Rosella Rockwell Muchisko.
Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a deckhand for Mon River Towing until his retirement, at which point you could find him stirring up trouble at Mondale's Auto Sales.
Although notorious for his sarcastic jokes-the kind that only he could get away with-everyone knew that Dave was so much more than just the ruthlessly funny guy in the room. He always put others before himself, and his heart was full of love, especially for his grandchildren, whom he adored. Dave also had a love for animals. Whether hunting in the woods or observing the outdoors by watching nature shows and eating peanut M&Ms on his couch, he was certainly a wildlife enthusiast. His personality was one of a kind, and most of all, he will be missed.
Dave was married to the love of his life, Gladys M. Walters Muchisko.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons. Richard Walters and his wife Jayme, and their children Abigail and Adam. Michael Walters and his wife Sabina, and their children Courtney, Cameron, and Brooke. David A. Muchisko, Jr. and his son David A. III. Kirk Myers and his wife Dina, and their children Kayla, Kody, and Elijah; two daughters, Tina Veatch and her husband Ed, and their children Eddie, Teagan, and Savannah. Kelly Griglack and her husband Anthony, and their children Cordessa and Mason; three sisters, Joan Cimaglia, Phyllis Simyak and her husband Frank, and Lou Ann Marshall. Many nieces and nephews, cousins, hunting buddies and friends, along with his faithful companion Angel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Patsy Cimaglia; and nephew Chad (Church) Marshall.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, at the Novak Funeral Home 515 Front Street, Brownsville, then again from 10 to 11a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at which time services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Henry Frain officiating.
Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences may be left at www.novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.