Point Marion
David A. Newman Sr., 74, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., the hour of service. Interment, with Military Honors, follows in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Complete obituary at www.herod-rishel.com.
