Point Marion
David A. Newman Sr., 74, of Point Marion, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in his home following a lengthy illness, with his loving family at his side. Born September 21, 1945, in Fairchance, he was a son of the late Robert and Ada Belle Cobb Newman.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, Dave was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. He had worked for Sterling Faucet Co. in Morgantown, W.Va., at the Volkswagen plant in New Stanton, and was also an independent electrician. He always enjoyed hunting or just being outdoors.
Surviving are his two children, David A. Newman Jr. and wife Pamela of Hagerstown, Md., and Taresa Nicola of Point Marion; three grandchildren, Jeffery Nicola, Michkayla Heard and Cadance Newman; three sisters, Janice Darnell, Emma Newman and Linda Bryner; four brothers, George, Chuck, Larry Wayne and Raymond Newman; two brothers-in-law, John Fields Jr. of Point Marion and Omer Fields of Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His wife of 52 years, Beverly Fields Newman, passed away July 4, 2020. Also deceased is a grandson, Shawn Nicola; a sister, Evelyn McGee; and brothers William and Robert Newman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, and from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Friday, September 11, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with military honors by the Point Marion Veterans Posts. CDC suggestions concerning the pandemic will be observed.
