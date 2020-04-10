Uniontown
David Allen Newcomer, 38, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 25, 1981.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Russell Newcomer; and brother Sean Baker.
Surviving are his parents, Frances Kay Core Hough and Robert Lee Hough Sr.; and four siblings, Megan Hough, Kristine Hibbard, John Hibbard III, and Robert Hough Jr. and wife Julie.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, services were private under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
