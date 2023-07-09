Uniontown
David B. Nicklow, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 5, 1958, in Washington, D.C., a son of Philip Nicklow and Arnadel Durst Nicklow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Nicklow; and a sister, Lona Nicklow.
Dave worked at Joby’s Gulf Station as a tow truck driver.
He was a member of Hutchinson’s Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and cooking. He was a great pappy and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Dave’s memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Joyce L. Silbaugh Nicklow; two daughters, Tiffney Lovett and husband Mark, and Tonya Riley and husband Eric of Masontown; two brothers, Tim Nicklow and wife Laura of Coco Beach, Fla., and Phillip “Mickey” Nicklow and wife Gracie of Uniontown; four sisters, Patty Hull and husband Jim of Farmington, April Walters and husband Donald of Uniontown, Linda Knox of Uniontown, and Lynn Miskanin and husband Don of West Leisenring; two grandchildren, Jenna Volek and Joey Volek; and two loving pets, Lucy and Cameo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating David’s life, Tuesday, July 11, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating. Interment will be private per the family’s request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
