David B. Watters, 82, of Arensburg, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in his residence. He was born April 1, 1940, in Cumberland Township, Jacobs Ferry Road, a son of John Thomas Watters Jr. and Irene Ruth Voelker Watters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Raymond Watters; sister, Ruth Watters Swift; step-grandson, Dennis Johnson; and longtime companion, Evelyn M. Johnson.
David retired as a custodian from the Carmichaels School District and served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Ruth Pappas; stepgrandsons, Ted, Jason and Mike Pappas, and DJ, Jimmy and Shawn Johnson; brothers, Frank Watters and wife Phyllis of Rices Landing, William Watters of North Carolina, and Charles Watters of Tionesta.
David's family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, Monday, August 15, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow at Acklin Burial Park, Brownsville, with Full Military Rites and Honors being accorded by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
