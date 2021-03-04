formerly of New Salem
David Bolas, 66, of Uniontown, formerly of New Salem and Denver, Colo., passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born August 28, 1954, to the late George and Dorothy Bolas.
David is survived by his sister, Rosemary Sokol and husband Mark, nephews Shawn Sokol and wife Samantha, niece Meagan Nichelson and husband Josh; great-nephews Joshua and Mason Nichelson. He is also survived by special friends Lisa Sloan of Uniontown and Diane Hill of Denver; and his beloved furbaby, Murphy.
David was a loving brother and uncle, and will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.
As per David's wishes, services are private.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
