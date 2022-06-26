West Leisenring
David C. "Devo" Olsavsky, 56, of West Leisenring, passed Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born February 27, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Cynthia Lally Olsavsky of West Leisenring; brother of Joanne Halfhill of West Leisenring and Katy Marie (Ken) Goyak of Easton, and the late Michael Olsavsky; uncle of Jacob and Emma Halfhill, and Cassidy, Cara and Jack Goyak.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Johanna Lally, and Joseph and Kathryn Olsavsky.
Devo enjoyed cutting grass, the outdoors and music festivals with his niece and nephew. He was well known at the Laurel Mall Flea Market, where he was a frequent visitor.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Dunbar. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
