Perryopolis
David C. Rock, 56, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital. Born April 10, 1965, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Donald and Dolores Muccioli Rock.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction and Perryopolis, he was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was retired from Frazier School District, where he worked as an IT coordinator. David was a former member of the Star Junction Fish & Game Club and the Sons of Italy, enjoyed hunting and coaching his sons in their various sporting activities, and most of all family was his life.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Kalinowski Rock, to whom he was married 25 years; three sons, David Wyatt Rock and girlfriend Madison Clayton, twins Peyton Allen Rock and Gage Xavier Rock, all at home; two brothers and sisters-in-law Mark and Betty Ann Rock of Perryopolis, Michael and Tami Rock of Perryopolis; brother-in-law Frank Kalinowski Jr. and wife Janet of Nazareth; grandson Luca and grandson due in March Rylin Rock; nephews and nieces Mark Jared Rock, Matthew Rock and fiancee Sarah Turner, Eric Rock and girlfriend Cheyenne, Tyler Rock and fiancee Christina Falk, Kyle Kalinowski and wife Hannah, Ali Kalinowski and fiance Frankie; great-nieces and great-nephews Hayden, Matthew, Jason, Grace and Hadley; a special cousin, Nick Muccioli; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Orsini Kalinowski and father-in-law Frank Kalinowski Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 4, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Internment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
