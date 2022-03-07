Uniontown
David Carl Ansell, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was born August 26, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late James Carl Ansell and Martha Estella Boal Ansell.
David was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud businessman and entrepreneur who owned and operated American Ambulance. David was a member of Amvets General Marshal Post 103 Hopwood, and followed and enjoyed the church services of Abundant Life Church. He was a proud veteran who would help everyone who needed his assistance.
Surviving are the love of his life for the past 51 years, his wife, Anna Marie Duritsky Ansell; brothers, Robert F. Ansell (Audrey) of La Plata, Md., and Harry Ansell (Sandi) of Connellsville; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his special pet and companion, Peanut. David will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, March 9, with Pastors Mark Scott and Gary Workman officiating, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Boal Cemetery, Markleysburg.
