Uniontown
David Carl Ansell, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, March 9, with Pastors Mark Scott and Gary Workman officiating, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Boal Cemetery, Markleysburg.
