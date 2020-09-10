Ronco
David Charles David, 44, of Ronco, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in his residence.
He was born July 9, 1976, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William and Mary Easter David.
"Buddy" graduated from Tri Valley High School. He enjoyed being with his friends and loved dogs and childdren.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Michael David.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Michelle McDonald and Patty (Marcus Harrison) David; his brother, Floyd (Jacqueline) David; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, in the chapel at JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
