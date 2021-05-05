Mill Run
David Claydean Shipley, 75, of Mill Run, died Monday, May 3, 2021, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown. He was born March 17, 1946, in Mill Run, a son of the late Walter H. and Lauretta P. Anderson Shipley.
He was a 1965 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was employed by Anchor Hocking Cap Plant in Connellsville for 37-1/2 years, retiring in December of 2000. David enjoyed traveling, cruising, NASCAR, hunting and fishing, and his grandchildren. One of the things he greatly enjoyed in life was going to Bud Murphy's Restaurant in Connellsville. He was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run. He will forever be loved, cherished and held in the hearts of Natalee, Kaylynn and Breanna, "the three best great-granddaughters in the world", as he often said.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Stroko Shipley; children Chris Bryner and fiance John of Mill Run, Steve Shipley and wife Jeanie of Ligonier, and Keith Shipley of Everson; stepson Ed Stroko and wife Tina of Uniontown; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers George, Roger and Frankie; and a sister, Ruth Ann.
As per his request, there will be no viewing.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Indian Creek Baptist Church, Mill Run, with the Rev. Chris McLaughlin officiating. A fellowship will follow.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
