Markleysburg
David "Davey" Conaway, 74, of Markleysburg, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home. He was born August 26, 1946, a son of the late Wilbur Conaway and Nettie Jenkins Conaway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Thomas Theodore Conaway, Lewis Richard Conaway, Robert Dwight Conaway, Virginia Lee Conaway Younkin, Ronald Dale Conaway; and one nephew, Dakota Conaway.
Surviving are his siblings, Gary Ray Conaway of Illinois, Harry Clide Conaway of Ohio, Helen Kay Conaway Calhoun of Florida; and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
His greatest joy was family and friends. He was an honorary fireman with the Markleysburg Fire Department and he was a volunteer at Marclay Elementary School and Hartman's Service Station.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
