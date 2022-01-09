Smock
David D'Isidoro, 68, of Smock, was reunited with his grandparents on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on August 5, 1953, in North Charleroi, a grandson of the late Ida and Cesare D'Isidoro, and nephew of Dorothy D'Isidoro.
Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Slebodnik D'Isidoro; son, Anthony "Tony" D'Isidoro and his wife, Bonnie Mason; sister-in-law, Thomasine Slebodnik; special pet cat, "Spooky".
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Uniontown Hospital 3 West care givers.
Dave graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1972, and the Fayette Vo Tech School. He retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, wine making, and jerky making.
He was proud of his awesome turkey spread.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, there will be no pubic visitation. A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held at a later date.
Entombment was in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Dave's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome on line at blair-lowther.com
