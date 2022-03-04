Grindstone
David E. King Sr., 83, of Twin Hills Road, Grindstone, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born on March 2, 1938, in Royal, son of the late Dave and Margaret King.
David retired as a cement truck driver, he had also been employed by Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, and drove school bus for Brownsville Bus Lines, alongside his wife. He also loved to tinker in the garage with vehicles.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joyce M. Ludwig King; three sons, David E. King, Jr., Brian L. King and Richard A. King, Sr.
David is survived by his daughter, Susan and husband Mike Blanda, with whom he resided; five grandchildren, David King, Sarah Yanak and husband Vince, Richard A. King, Jr. and wife Samantha, Brian King and girlfriend Marque Leech, and Marissa Blanda; five great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Melissa King and Cheryl King; sister-in-law, Carol Ludwig; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at which time a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com
