Masontown
David E. Lohr, 69, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in his home.
He was born February 25, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late Hugh and Leona Fike Lohr.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his son, David Lohr; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bittinger Lohr; children, Roger Lohr (Dawn) and William Lohr (Kristen) of Masontown; grandchildren, David, Steven, Jacob, Lucas, Damon, Dillon, Grace and Julia; one great-grandchild, Aubrey; and brothers, Jim and Terry Reckard.
David was a member of New Geneva Baptist Church. He was a proud owner/operator of Lohr Trucking.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, May 18, with pastor Terry Hagendorn officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Interment will be held at Sansom Cemetery Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.