Masontown
David E. Weaver, 90, of Masontown (formerly of Ronco), died Wednesday January 29, 2020. He was born May 9, 1929.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Weaver and Anna Pearl Sheets Weave;, and a son, David Weaver.
Surviving are a son, James R. Weaver of Ronco; daughter, Patricia Weaver of Nemacolin; and two grandchildren, David and Shawna.
Family and friends will be received in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, on Sunday, February 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of service, with Pastor H. David McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
