Uniontown
David Edward Call, 49, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully May 28, 2023 in University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born January 31, 1974 in Uniontown.
David was preceded in death by his mother Waneda Jean Wilson
David is survived by his father, Edward A. Call; a sister, Jodi Lynn Call; grandmother, Edith M. Call; uncle, Bill Call (Twilight); aunts, Roxanne Pratt (Duane) and Deborah Call; uncle, Rodney Wilson; his special cousin, Billie Jo Wilson; other cousins, family members and friends.
David will be remembered for his smile, his chef like cooking skills and his love of being Irish.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA. Interment will be private.
