Uniontown
David Eugene Capan, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born June 12, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of Sophia Markusic and the late John Capan, Sr.
David was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and the Lemont Sportsmen’s Club. He was a very loving husband and a beloved uncle to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Surviving are his wife, Janice “Mickie” Deli; his mother, Sophia Markusic Capan of Hopwood; brothers, John Capan Jr. (Sheryl) and Robert Capan (Deborah), both of Hopwood, and William Capan of Lemont Furnace; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Dyer, Patty David (Bill), Betti Moser (Michael) and Michelle Bozek; brothers-in-law, Steve P. Deli (Cheryl) and Michael Deli (Karen); and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 10:30 a.m. Monday when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church or the State Theatre Center for the Arts.
