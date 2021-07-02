David Eugene Capan

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.