Rowes Run
David F. Zimcosky, 51, of Rowes Run, PA passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at WVU Uniontown Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank M. Zimcosky and sister, Susan R. Zimcosky.
Dave had a love and passion for baseball it was his life in a way, whether it was helping with the High School Team or summer baseball. Dave was complete when he was surrounded by baseball. Coach Dave helped hundreds of kids on and off the diamond purely for his love of the game and helping kids. He was a coach for the Rostraver Force, C3 Legion, Mon Valley Miners, Brownsville High School and countless other teams. The skills and life lessoned coach Dave taught kids will be remembered and cherished forever.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise R. Braddee Zimcosky; two daughters, Madison Zimcosky, Ashton Zimcosky and Noah Sartori: two sons, D.J. Zimcosky and Laci Savochka, Brandon Zimcosky; his mother, Barbara "Bunny" Zimcosky and his special animal companion, Hank.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park St. Brownsville, PA the hour of service with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik officiating. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
