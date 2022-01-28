Waynesburg
David Frederick Coldren, 74, of Waynesburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by his family.
Dave, the only son of the late Ralph and Melrose McCoy Coldren, was born on December 23, 1947, in Uniontown. He attended Uniontown High School, graduating in 1966.
Dave was an inaugural inductee into the Uniontown Arts Hall of Fame in 2013.
Dave worked for a number of years for the Fruehauf and Bettis Corporations. He then chose to leave this job in 1981 to go back to college and pursue a degree in music education.
After attending both West Virginia University and Fairmont State University, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984. Dave was hired as music educator for the Central Greene School District in 1986 where he served as a general music teacher, assistant band director, and band director, retiring in 2010.
Dave had a lifelong passion for music that began with his early stints as a young man in bands such as The Critters and The Rockwoods. Always hungry for the next gig, Dave continued to perform throughout his life with various personalities and groups such as Bobby Earl, Sammy Bill, Joe Anastasi, and The Drifters, before eventually settling down.
In his later years, Dave played drums for church services, with the occasional performance here and there.
Although he was a performer, Dave was a teacher at heart. He spent many years instructing high school drum lines throughout western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, as well as working with drum and bugle corps like the Golden Lancers.
Dave owned and operated Moonlite Music Studio in Waynesburg, teaching private lessons to many in the area for nearly 40 years. When his boys were younger, Dave enjoyed coaching youth sports.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nora Hill Coldren; and their two sons, Adam and Eric Coldren, both of Waynesburg.
Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Allen (Peggy) Hill, of Conway, S.C.; his sister-in-law, Nancy Hill Vollmer, of Waynesburg; his niece, Jordan Hill (Rolin Burghy), and their two children, Aryana and Jaxon, of Mather; and his nephew, Aaron Hill, of Charlotte, N.C..
In addition, Dave leaves behind his cousins, whom he viewed as sisters, Sharon Cagey Hall, of Morrow, Ohio, Susan Cagey Adams, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Diane Cagey, of Pittsburgh.
Dave also leaves behind his faithful companion, Bliss.
Aside from his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his beloved aunt, LaYvonne "Bonnie" Cagey; and her daughter, Carol Cagey; as well as an infant daughter.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg.
There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Salosky officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery, Smithfield.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
