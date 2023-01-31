Uniontown
David Gallo, 58, of Uniontown, died peacefully, in his home, Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born September 3, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of John and Linda Rogers Gallo.
He was the last member of his immediate family, preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Gallo; and sister, Nioma Sue Gallo.
David was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1982, and earned his Undergraduate and Master's Degrees in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He started teaching Computer Science/Business at Laurel Highlands School District in 1994.
David loved to read, watch classic movies, and had a passion for music of all kinds. He also loved to sing and play the guitar. He spent most of his summers during his teaching career traveling the country, mainly by motorcycle.
Funeral services shall be private at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Jim Engel.
David will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date this year.
