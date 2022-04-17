David Grady beloved husband, father, and "pap", passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 70 surrounded by family.
David was born April 4, 1952, son of the late Emma Harris Grady and David Baker.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp as well as U.S. Army before beginning his career as an Intake Sargent for the Department of Corrections until his retirement in 2004. He went on to work at the Fayette County Courthouse as security before being employed at Fayette Resources until the time of his passing. He was well respected and liked by all who knew him. Due to being so soft spoken, David was often referred to as "the gentle giant" to some of his coworkers.
David was preceded in death by five siblings, James, Clyde, Dorothy, Harriet, and Ernestine; he is survived by his loving wife, Toi; and his children, Tara Nixon (Lance), Travis (fiancee Nikki), Desmond, D'Via and Derick Grady; also survived by four siblings Wanda Fairfax, Dale Grady, Leroy Grady, and Edna Harris; he is blessed to have several surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had an especially close relationship with his grandson, Kaiden Grady. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at John Wesley AME Zion Church 349 E. Main Street Uniontown, PA 15401 under the direction of Lantz Funeral Home.
The funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 also at John Wesley AME Zion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC. 297 E. Main St. Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com
