Uniontown
David J. Cummings, 47 of Uniontown, died unexpectedly in the Uniontown Hospital on Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born July 26, 1974 in Uniontown.
Surviving are his father and mother, Robert Cummings Jr. and Dianne Cummings of Smithfield; sons, Ryan and Cody Cummings and their mother, Amy Cummings of Hopwood; sister, Stacey Hartsek and husband Joel Hartsek, niece, Kaitlyn Hartsek and nephew, Tyler Hartsek all of Fairchance; brother, Brian Cummings and wife Amy Cummings of Smithfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He loved all sports but was an ultimate Steeler's fan.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, and until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the hour of service, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
