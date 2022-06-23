Clarksville
David J. Gaskey, 62, of Clarksville, Pa., unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, Pa.
Dave was born on July 28, 1959, the son of Raymond J. and Dolores A. Duke Gaskey.
Dave is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Kristine Grose; his parents; his sisters, Terri Gaskins of Virginia Beach, Va., Janie Bearmore and husband, Alan of Virginia Beach, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1980, stationed in Korea.
Dave loved the Beatles, John Lennon and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and playing the guitar.
Family and friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.
A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, with Deacon Andrew Hamilton officiating. Interment is private.
Dave would tell you to "Give Peace a Chance".
