David J. Minor Sr., 79, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 4, 1942, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late William Joseph Minor and Betty Jane Ganoe Minor.
David attended Point Marion High School. He joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict. While in the service, he was a member of the Honor Guard.
After the military, David went to the police academy. He was with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC for 10 years.
When David returned to Uniontown, he started working in the coal mines and became a belt supervisor. He was also part of the Mine Rescue where he received his EMT certification.
David opened his own private investigation and security guard business called David J. Minor Agency. He was so proud of the fact that there are IV generations of David's. He loved golfing at Nemacolin, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of American Legion Post 278.
Left to cherish David's memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Wilma Minor; son, David Minor II and wife Deanna of Fairplay, Md.; daughter, Sheila Rae Woods and husband Kevin of Uniontown; brother, Harry Minor and wife Alice of Trona, Calif.; sisters, Ramona Rutherford and husband Ronald of Richmond, Va., and Elexia Pulling, also of Richmond; special grandson, Justin Woods and girlfriend Ashlee; grandchildren, David III and wife Britney, Joshua, Susanne and Shane; Ashley and Christine Simone, Jeremy Lancaster and wife Christina; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Autumn, Claire, Hannah, Jentzie, McKenzie, David IV, Maci, Alexis and Madison.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
