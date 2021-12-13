Uniontown
David J. Walls, 49, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
He was born on Friday, December 8, 1972, in Uniontown, a son of Richard A. Walls and the late Sally Melnik Maglet.
David was preceded in death his mother, grandparents, Richard and Anna Walls, Joseph and Mary Melnik; his sister, Jamie Lynn Stickle and brother James Bruce Stickle.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard and Margie Walls; his sister Julie Broadwater; brothers, Richard Walls, Dennis Walls, Donnie Maglet and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 12 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, the hour of service in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa 15401
