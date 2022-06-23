Perryopolis
David James Ott, 25, of Perryopolis died accidently, the result of an automobile accident on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born in Mt. Pleasant on December 15, 1996, a son of Jeffrey Ott and Marcia Fuller.
David was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Jean Fuller; paternal grandfather, James Ott; and paternal uncle, Jim Ott.
He was a 2015 graduate of Frazier High School. David was employed by UPS and Randall's Restaurant.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Lyndsay Basista Meyer and her husband Payam; brothers, Michael Ott and Joseph Basista; half brother, Jeffrey Puckey; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Fuller; paternal grandmother, Gerry Ott; girlfriend, Emily Cottle; aunts: Diana Fuller, Debbie Zborowski and her husband Ted; nephew, Clayton Meyer; cousins: Robert, Thomas, Dana, Danielle, Jay.
David's family will receive friends from Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, Pa., where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. in St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Perryopolis. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perryopolis.
As a continuation of the Celebration of David's Life, a luncheon will follow the interment at the Sons of Italy, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.