David Jay Jr.

Fairchance
David "Davey" Jay Jr., 48, of Fairchance (formerly of Crucible), went to be with his Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 9, 1973, in Washington, a son of Mary Jean Lilley Jay and the late David Jay Sr.
Davey was a 1992 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and Greene County Vo-Tech's Building Construction program.
He enjoyed fishing, playing Texas Hold'em, going out to eat, playing with his dog, Jordan, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Davey was also a social member of the Citizens and Slavonic clubs of Crucible, and a social member of the American Legion Post #400, Carmichaels.
Left behind to honor his memory is his wife of 14 years (married June 30, 2007), Roseann Dutkewycz Jay; mother Mary Jean Lilley Jay (companion Jo-Jo McManus) of Crucible; a daughter, Jennifer (husband Emil) Denney of Fairchance; two grandchildren, Dylan and Jazmyne Denney; a sister, Linda Jay (companion Matt Rulong) of Crucible; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Dutkewycz of Fairchance; nephews Steven (companion Jada and their daughter, Lilliaunna) Jay, and Matthew Rulong Jr.; several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In following guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25. Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
