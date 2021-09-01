Uniontown
David John Paull, 60, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
David was born July 16, 1961, in Uniontown, a son of William Jr. and Sandra McGalla Paull.
David was preceded in death by his father, William Paull Jr.; his grandparents, William and Viola Paull, and John and Catherine McGalla; and a special friend, Frank Ritz.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly L. Koon Paull; his mother, Sandra McGalla Paull; two brothers, William Paull of Uniontown and Dan (Janet) Paull of Uniontown; two aunts, Joan (John) Loyko and Kathleen (Don) Anderson; brothers-in-law, Frank Jr. (Lucy) Koon and Dan Koon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was employed by N2Solutions Lafayette, La., and Purge Energy Services, Canonsburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 3, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. A service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Lay Pastor Joyce Brant officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David to the Fayette Friends of Animals.
