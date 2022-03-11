Uniontown
David John “Skip” Pugh, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 5, 1940, son of the late Norman E. Pugh and Mary Elizabeth Watkins Pugh.
David was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He was a 1958 graduate of Carson Long Military Institute in New Bloomfield, where he gained the nickname “Skip”.
David was the owner / operator of Professional Cleaning Consultants from 1985 through 2001. He later became known as the “Penn Hills Conservative”, who was a true patriot and proud supporter of law enforcement, the military and the Republican party. David John was an avid Nascar fan and never missed watching a race.
His love for people and animals was obvious to even those who just met him due to his infectious smile, laugh and big compassionate heart.
John leaves behind his son, Victor J. Pugh of Elrama; daughter, Stacey L. Pugh and son-in-law, George of Dunbar; granddaughters, Tyler Pugh Kuehl and Dillon of Stephenville, Tex, Kaitlin Pugh Merry and Brooke of Bethel Park, and Ciara Jones of Dunbar; grandson, Brandon Pugh and Lisa of Burgettstown; and eight great-grandchildren who he adored.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
There will be no public viewing at this time. A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of David J. Pugh may be made to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
