Lemont Furnace
David Keith Wilburn, 72, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, October, 24, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.
David was born April 30, 1948, the son of Carl and Florence DeWitt Wilburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Jane Kisner, Richard Wilburn Sr. and Sid Wilburn.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Schaefer of Lemont Furnace; daughter, Crystal Wilburn of Lemont Furnace; son, Toby Wilburn and fiance Terri Gunnoe of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Wilson, Caitlin Nicklow, Isaiah Barnett, Nevaeh Barnett, Brantley Barnett, Kathryn Wilburn and Baily Keilbach; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to UPMC Cancer Center Hillman, Amedysis Hospice and their friends and family.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
