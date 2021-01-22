Haydentown
David Larry Cole, 82, of Haydentown, passed away January 19, 2021.
He was born in his childhood home in Connellsville, July 23, 1938, a son of the late George W. Cole and Margaret Catherine Martin Cole.
He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960 and continued to serve with the U.S. Army until 1962. Before his retirement on May 12, 1995, he was employed as a shift foreman at Anchor Hocking CAP. He wore many hats in life and touched many lives after his retirement when he then went on to drive school bus for Head Start where he was better known as Mr. Dave, until his last retirement at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne A. Braddee Cole; stepmother, Marian “Peep” Whipkey Cole; brothers, Ronald L. Cole, William Dale Cole and Richard M. Cole; and sister, Barbara J. Cole. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, George Martin and Jenny Warrick Martin; father-in-law, Gilbert M. Braddee; and mother-in-law, Dorothy M. Braddee, who he loved very much.
Surviving are a son, Martin D. Cole and daughter-in-law, Theresa Cole; daughter, Tammy L. Cole and son-in-law, Steven Thorpe; grandchildren, Marti Cole, Hannah Reynolds and fiance Dawson Sickles; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Liam.
He is also survived by many people in this world that loved him as he was everyone’s “Pap”. David was a loyal man of God, family and friends. He enjoyed working in the garden, Senior Day at the Haydentown Community Center, going to breakfast on Saturdays with his buddies and Sunday drives.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 25. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
