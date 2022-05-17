LaBelle
David Lee Berish, 61, of LaBelle, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
He was born on October 25, 1960 in Waynesburg, son a Juanita and the late Ronald Berish, Sr.
David was retired from Sony and was an Army Veteran. David enjoyed life and was a hard worker, would give the shirt off his back to whomever needed it.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Berish, Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Berish; sister, Robin Berish; and a niece, Christine Jeffries.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Juanita Berish; brothers, Larry (Robin) Berish and Angelo (Tanis Lavander) Berish; sister, Tammy (George Swaney) Berish; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Interment to follow in Acklin Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.