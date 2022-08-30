Connellsville
David Lee Phillips, 70, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 19, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Fred Phillips and Inez Jane Butler Phillips.
Dave was formerly employed by Anchor Hocking Cap and AM-GARD Security (Bae).
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan and followed Notre Dame games. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing.
Dave is survived by his wife, Nancy George Phillips, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage December 2, 2022. He is also survived by his two daughters, Bobbi Jo Darnell of Dunbar, and Kelli Renee Kubicek and husband Jimi of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Alaina Jo Darnell; his puppy, Brandi; three granddogs, Abbey, Mason and Xina, and grandcat, Mulley; his siblings, Fred Phillips and wife Kathy of Smithton, Bonnie and Betty Phillips of Bridgeport; sister-in-law, Cathy and Jim Hall of Dunbar; and brother-in-law, Stephen Fred George and wife Terry of Tarrs. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Per Dave’s request, there will be no service or viewing.
Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
