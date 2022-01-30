Dunbar
David Lewis Brooks, 58, of Dunbar, died Thursday, January 26, 2022, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
He was born June 13, 1963, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to the late William Dale Holsing and the late Joyce Darlene Lowery Holsing.
David was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and the Army Active Reserves. He attended Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 26 and a half years, Nancy Smitley Brooks; children, David R. Brooks and partner Chuck Arvin, Jessica G. Holsing and Erika G. Holsing; his granddaughter, Elliauna Shuckhart; and his siblings, Robert (Tammy) Brooks, and Erik (Melanie) Holsing.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31, with 11 a.m. being the hour of service, officiated by Pastor Timothy Smitley and Pastor Travis Edgar. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the David L. Brooks Memorial Fund, care of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
