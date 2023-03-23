Adah
David Lyle "Duck" Ballard, 68, of Adah, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 19, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Lyle L. and Mabel Trovato Ballard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Crowe.
He is loved by his wife of 50 years, Susan Stoken Ballard; daughters, Melissa (Christopher) Whitlatch of Cranberry Township, and Candace (Ernest III) Miller of Hopwood; his grandchildren, Katelynn and Alexander Rocco, and Brayden and Nicholas Budd; and his grandpuppy, Tucker Miller; sisters, Rebecca (Edward) Locke of Rowes Run, Tammy (Randy) Loyd of New Canton, Va., and Reta Roush of Hartford City, W.Va.; and his brother, Harvey Knox J. of Hiller.
David was a welder at Hillman Barge in Brownsville. He was also devoted to St. Aloysius Church, where he was the maintenance man for many years and volunteered support to its Altar/Rosary Society.
He was a member of the Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and the Grindstone Sportsmans Club.
He loved his MOPAR's and organized classic car shows to support the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association and St. Aloysius Church.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
