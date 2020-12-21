Clarksville
David Machinak, 75, of Clarksville, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Wednesday, December 15, 2020. He was born February 4, 1945, a son of John and Helen Machinak, and grew up in Fredericktown.
Dave was a 1963 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School and worked most of his life in the coal mine. He worked for Vest 5 Mine until it closed and was the last fire boss out of the mine. Afterward, he worked for Emerald Mine, from where he retired in 2008.
Dave married Evelyn Goss August 23, 1969. She passed away February 21, 2016. They were married for 46 years at the time of her passing.
After their wedding, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Dave worked in a steel mill.
In 1971, they moved back to Pennsylvania and bought their starter home in Clarksville, where he has lived for almost 50 years.
Dave was a car guy. He could fix almost anything and was always tinkering with his cars. His first job, while still in high school, was at a service station in Fredericktown. Dave was always working on his antique car and truck he inherited from his grandpap and uncle, although he never quite finished getting them restored. He always had plans to have the "old car" ready by the next big event. He owned a lot of great cars through the years; he only wished he had the foresight to hang on to a few of them.
Dave is survived by two daughters, Darla (Barry) Mylan of Rices Landing and Dawn (Dan) Murray of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Aaron Mylan, Molly Mylan and Jared Murray. His favorite thing in life was being a Dad and Pappy. He also leaves behind his special four legged companion, Daisy, and granddogs Ruby and Sadie.
Dave is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Elaine Posten of Waynesburg, Donna (Ken) Morosky of Waynesburg, Dolly (David) Long of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Chris Machinak of Clarksville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Machinak, who died at age 2 before Dave was born. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Alber Sape; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Madeline and Ralph Goss; and a special niece, Rachel Machinak; as well as his granddogs, Liberty and Macy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Dave's name to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.greenepet.org or Colby's Stars Foundation Inc., 112 Bedilion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.colbysstarsfoundation.org/donate.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
