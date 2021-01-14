Greensburg
David Marva, 53, of Greensburg, went home to his Lord and joined the loved ones waiting for him Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born May 22, 1967, the first son of the late Bernard and Constance Dragovich Marva.
He was a member of Saint Vincent Basilica in Latrobe. David was a contract specialist for Shell Polymers.
Dave was a devoted husband, father, brother, godfather and brother-in-law. David not only enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates and Steelers, but also his participation in fantasy baseball leagues. He especially enjoyed activities with his family, whom he dearly loved and was proud of. Watching his sons during their activities is something he thoroughly enjoyed.
David is survived by his wife of 20 years, Catherine I. Gallo Marva; sons Jonah David Marva and Maxson Bernard Marva of Greensburg; loving brother Christopher Marva of Footedale; mother-in-law Patty Gallo; sister-in-law Eileen Beveridge of Connellsville; godsons Nathaniel, Austin and Seth Beveridge, and Jared Tolbert; aunt Janet Marva, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his father-in-law, Peter Gallo.
David Marva will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of prayer service, Friday, January 15, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. Interment will be private.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.