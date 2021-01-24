Masontown
David Mortichesky, 65, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Friday, January 15, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 13, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of John and Ann Mortichesky.
David resided with Fayette Resources for several years. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and playing with the visiting neighborhood cats and dogs. David loved going for rides, getting ice cream and cookies, listening to music and dancing, and collecting Mattell cars. He will be missed by his Fayette Resources family.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery will be private.
