David P. Stefanini, age 83, of Hopwood, Pa passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Greensburg, Pa. He is the son of the late Giuseppe Stefanini and Assunta (Pretari) Stefanini.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard, Varisto and Louis
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan (Cramer) Stefanini; children Barbara Quarrick (Tony) of Uniontown, Pa, Diana Lerner (Steve) of Snellville, GA, Linda Slusarczyk (John) of West Brownsille, David Jr (Marjorie) of Hopwood, Pa, and Christina Siebanoller (Justin) of St. John, Indiana; grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Amy, Sarah, Daniel, Samantha, Jonathan, Amanda, Mackenzie, Isabella, Christopher, Justin and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Lily Jacob, Olivia, Mila, Nora, Kynlee; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Jean Ditmore and Joan M. Stefanini and special friends including Bill and Marlene Shultz and so many more.
David was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux R.C. Church. He was a member of the Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood, Pa. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Malsbary Manufacturing and was a graduate of South Union High School class of 1954.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9:15 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux R.C. Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown, Pa. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in David Stefanini’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
